Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) -1.4% after-hours as it posts in-line Q1 earnings and reaffirms full-year EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.20, vs. $0.97 analyst consensus estimate.

But Williams reported a GAAP loss of $517M, including $824M in impairments related to equity-method investments, goodwill and goodwill at an equity investee, connected with the steep drop in oil prices and the impacts of COVID-19.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $1.26B vs. $1.22B in the year-earlier quarter; Q1 distributable cash flow was $861M vs $780M a year ago, with 1.78x dividend coverage ratio.

The company continues to expect full-year adjusted EBITDA toward the lower end of its previously stated range of $4.95B-$5.25B, and 2020 growth and maintenance capex toward the lower end of $1.55B-$1.85B guidance.