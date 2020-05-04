WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) expects power sales to large industrial and commercial customers to fall as much as 18% in Q2 while residential demand rises 4%, executives said on today's earnings conference call.

Together, the projections add up to a ~5% decline in sales for the next nine months compared to WEC's original forecast, or $70M-$80M in pre-tax margin, CFO Scott Lauber said, adding the company will look to offset lower sales with cost cutting and efficiency.

WEC sees rising industrial demand in Wisconsin supporting its long-term growth and that supply chains may be "reshaped," with more production returning to the U.S. after the pandemic.

Chairman Gale Klappa said WEC has learned a lot from being forced to operate remotely, and "we're not going to need as many physical facilities as we once thought we would need. There were some expansion plans on the drawing board... I don't believe we're going to need all of them, maybe none of them."