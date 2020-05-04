Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is down 1% postmarket after picking up a rare bear after hours.

Rosenblatt initiated the company with a Sell rating, in an update noting that customer spending on large-scale deployments may be on the wane.

Medium-term growth at the company depends on the "successful execution of multiple growth vectors" even while maintaining most of its sub business in the core human capital management operation, analyst Yun Kim says.

But industry checks suggest those large HCM deployments are a lower priority for large organizations.

The firm becomes one of just a few Sell ratings against Bullish Street sentiment; Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral on the stock, and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.