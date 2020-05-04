Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) has updated on its plan to expand the board, a proposal it put forth in a Management Information Circular on April 20.

The company has recommended to shareholders that they pass a special resolution authorizing the company to expand the maximum size of the board to 12 directors, from a previous nine.

It had said that subject to approval, it would appoint Martin McCourt, Mark Twaalfhoven and Raj Talluri as the new directors.

It's since learned that Talluri would not be able to join the board in case the resolution wins approval, and says it will update if an additional candidate is to be put forward.