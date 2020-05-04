The benchmark Middle East-China rate dropped 8.1% to WS 73.54, lowest since March 9, and clean tanker rates on all major routes also slipped, Bloomberg reports, citing Baltic Exchange data.

The Middle East-to-China crude tanker rate equates to daily earnings of $71,885, down 9.9% from Friday.

Freight rates last week declined rapidly in both dirty and clean tanker markets, reversing two consecutive weeks of gains, and the outlook for this week remains bearish, with charterers looking to profit from the lower rates, according to S&P Global Platts.

Other major VLCC rates also fell today, including those for the routes from the Middle East to U.S. Gulf and to Singapore, as well as West Africa to China.

Baltic-to-Northwest Europe clean tanker rates plummeted 31% to WS 202.86, biggest daily change for ships hauling refined products.

Relevant tickers include FRO, NAT, TK, TNK, TNP, EURN, STNG, DHT, NNA, INSW