In an effort to establish a better relationship with regulators and lawmakers, Juul Labs (JUUL) plans to move its headquarters to Washington, D.C. from San Francisco, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sources indicate the move is part of a broader restructuring focus at Juul that includes a reduction in the company’s workforce by roughly a third and the scaling back of its global footprint, including an exit from South Korea. The company is also mulling over pulling out of Austria, Belgium, Portugal and Spain.

Altia (NYSE:MO) is a large stakeholder in Juul.