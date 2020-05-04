Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) says it opened 20 retail stores back up today where COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and is preparing to re-open the balance as other states lift their pandemic mandates

On the financial front, the retailer negotiated an incremental delayed draw term loan of $20.5M that will be available to be drawn before April 29, 2021 and also amended its loan covenants to allow for greater flexibility.

DLTH's liquidity position is improved from last month with $85M outstanding on its line of credit, $7M of cash on its balance sheet and an additional $20.5M of borrowings now available on its $150M credit facility.

