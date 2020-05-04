Southern Co. (SO +0.9% ) is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform with a $61 price target at Credit Suisse, where analyst Michael Weinstein believes much of the risk of major delays and return on equity penalties for the Vogtle new nuclear project are priced in after the stock's recent weakness.

Shares have slumped 22% since Feb. 20, when concern about Covid-19 began accelerating, vs. a 16% decline for the S&P 500.

SO's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.