United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is prepping to cut 3.4K or more management and administrative positions in October after the expiration of the September 30 restriction set as a term of taking government aid, according to Reuters.

The company is also reportedly telling pilots to brace for changes as well that could impact 30% of their ranks.

"Travel demand is essentially zero for the foreseeable future and, even with federal assistance that covers a portion of our payroll expense through Sept. 30, we anticipate spending billions of dollars more than we take in for the next several months, while continuing to employ 100% of our workforce," states United spokesman Frank Benenati.

Major carriers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) also have the same September 30 restriction on cutting jobs.