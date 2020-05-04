Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is out with praise for the U.S. Commerce Department's newest Section 232 national security investigation that could lead to new U.S. tariffs on imports of key electrical steel components of power transformers and related goods.

The probe into the imports of transformer laminations and wound cores is partially aimed at protecting the last U.S. manufacturer of grain-oriented electrical steel, AK Steel, which was recently acquired by Cleveland-Cliffs.

The company's CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, warned U.S. lawmakers in March that he would be forced to close two AK Steel plants that produce electrical steel - with a loss of 1,600 jobs - without better protection from imports.