Boeing (NYSE:BA) expects to mass produce an unmanned fighter-like drone by the middle of this decade, Reuters reports, citing Shane Arnott, the program director of the company's airpower teaming system.

As many as 16 of the Loyal Wingman drones could be teamed with a manned aircraft for missions. Arnott says, adding the company is on track for its first flight by the end of the year.

The Boeing drones are developed in Australia, with three prototypes reportedly already rolled out.

The drones are Australia's first locally developed combat aircraft since World War II and Boeing' biggest investment in unmanned systems outside the U.S.