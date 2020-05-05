Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) announces prelim Q4 revenue over $31.5M (+21% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $30.18M and FY20 revenue of over $114.8M (+16% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $113.39M.

Q4 GAAP operating income of over $1M and FY20 GAAP operating loss no more than $5M, representing significant improvements

Q4 bookings of over $28.5M and FY20 bookings of over $121.5M

Restructuring charge in the range of $1.7M - $1.9M in 1Q21, of which ~60% relates to the sale activities.

Annualized savings from the restructure charges, excluding those related to the sale, will be in the range of $1.2M-$1.3M.

Agreement to sell agriculture and weather analytics segment for $12M in the all-cash transaction.

ITI +10.5% after hours to $4.2

Source: Press Release