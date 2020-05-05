Treasury borrowing a record $3T in Q2

We're starting to get a clearer picture of what the U.S. debt load will look like for 2020 after the Treasury announced it would borrow a record $3T this quarter to subsidize economic rescue efforts due to COVID-19.

That's on top of first-quarter borrowing of $477B and an anticipated $677B for the third quarter.

All the red ink (national debt is near $25T) has some worried about a potential debt crisis and sparked talk about de/inflation, while many see the spending as a temporary lifeline, and see the return to growth despite easy money and massive deficits.