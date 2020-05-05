German court backs ECB's bond buying program

Germany’s top court rules that some actions taken by the country’s Bundesbank to participate in the ECB's €2.7T bond-buying program were unconstitutional, and not backed by the EU treaty. Says German government should have challenged the ECB's decisions.

But sees no breach of the prohibition of monetary financing of governments, and therefore backs the program - effectively sanctioning the powers the ECB has deployed to keep its economy growing.

Germany gives ECB three months to adopt its policy. Tl;dr here.

The ruling opens the door to a large potential increase in ECB bond purchases in its efforts to counterbalance the economic downside of the coronavirus pandemic.

A negative ruling would have called into question the ECB's strategy, and the viability of the euro. (Dow Jones)

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, DLBR, UEUR