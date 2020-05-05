While first quarter net profit at Total (NYSE:TOT) fell 35% Y/Y to $1.8B, the French energy major kept its dividend stable at €0.66 despite "exceptional circumstances."

The results follow those of Royal Dutch Shell last week, which slashed its dividend for the first time since WWII, though rivals BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil all maintained their payout to shareholders.

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said he will also take a 25% fixed salary pay cut for the remainder of the year and laid out plans to have net zero emissions from all its European businesses by 2050.