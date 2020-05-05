The coronavirus pandemic will "dramatically accelerate" adoption of AI and cloud computing, according to new IBM (NYSE:IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna, who is set to launch a slew of new products today at the company's annual Think Digital conference.

Among them: IBM Watson AIOps, which uses AI to automate the way companies detect and respond to IT anomalies in real-time, and IBM Edge Application Manager, which uses AI to manage up to 10,000 internet-connected devices.

Another set of products is focused on 5G mobile networks, while a suite of solutions will be unveiled to help chief information officers automate business planning, operations and call centers.