Tupperware appoints Marco Brandolini to drive growth in Europe

  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has appointed Marco Brandolini as the company's Vice President, Commercial for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
  • Brandolini most recently served as General Manager, Italy and the Mediterranean at Avon Products Inc.
  • Miguel Fernandez, President & Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands said, "He is the right executive to complete our Commercial leadership team, and I look forward to his contributions to support our turnaround plans in the near term and growth strategies for the long term."
