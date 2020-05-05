Tupperware appoints Marco Brandolini to drive growth in Europe
May 05, 2020 5:20 AM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)TUPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has appointed Marco Brandolini as the company's Vice President, Commercial for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
- Brandolini most recently served as General Manager, Italy and the Mediterranean at Avon Products Inc.
- Miguel Fernandez, President & Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands said, "He is the right executive to complete our Commercial leadership team, and I look forward to his contributions to support our turnaround plans in the near term and growth strategies for the long term."