James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) narrows its previous, guided range for FY20 Adj. NOPAT from $350M-$370M to $350M-$355M.

The refined guidance is driven by operating results in Q420: double-digit volume growth in North America, strong revenue growth in Europe, APAC results in line with expectations, higher-than-anticipated integration and operational costs in Europe and unplanned costs.

JHX announces the immediate suspension of dividends .

Adj. FY21 CapEx to be in a range of $80M-$95M, compared to a historical three-year, annual average of ~$240M.

The company has also implemented strategic cost-control measures globally. These include a hiring freeze and a significant reduction of non-essential and controllable expenses.

As of 30 April 2020, the company’s liquidity position was ~$578M.

