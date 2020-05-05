Investors will size up the level of damage suffered by the world's most powerful entertainment company today, with Disney's (NYSE:DIS) stock down nearly 30% from all-time highs at the start of the year.

The numbers will be the first outing for Bob Chapek, the former parks chief, who took the reins in February as COVID-19 spread around the world.

Analysts are expecting per-share profit of 90 cents, down 44% from a year ago, with cash cows like its theme parks and cruises closed or docked, and production delays as movie theaters remain off-limits.

The true scale of the pandemic's impact might still not be known until late summer, when results are released for the current quarter in which 100K Disney employees were furloughed and another $5B line of credit was taken out to bolster liquidity.