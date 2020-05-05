Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) reports a 28% fall in Q1 adjusted net profit to €447M though beating the estimates of ~€330M; the company said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are having a significant effect on demand, resulting in an excess of supply weighing on oil prices

Repsol’s upstream division suffered the most, while downstream activities fared a little better due to higher refining margins in Peru, and on wholesale oil and gas trading provided a boost, while losses from intra-group oil sales narrowed year-on-year.

Repsol maintains a dividend of €1/share, but scrapped a plan to reduce the number of shares by 5%.

Plans to reduce carbon emissions to net-zero remains intact

