Carter's (NYSE:CRI) reports sales fell 11.7% in Q1 after the last two weeks of the quarter saw a big drop in demand due to COVID-19. U.S. retail segment sales were off 14.9%.

Gross margin plunged to 34.9% of sales vs. 42.3% a year ago and 41.0% consensus.

Operating margin was -4.0% vs. +3.2% consensus.

The company ended the quarter with merchandise inventory up 8.9%.

Carter's pulls full-year guidance due to uncertainty around the pandemic. The company believes it has sufficient liquidity for the foreseeable future to maintain its operations.

