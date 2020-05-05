Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and collaboration partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announce that subjects in the first cohort in Germany have been dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating COVID-19 vaccine program BNT162.

The study will assess the safety, immunogenicity and optimal dose level of four mRNA vaccine candidates. The first part is a dose-escalation phase that will enroll up to 360 healthy volunteers in two age cohorts (18-55 and 65-85). Dosing is also underway at four U.S. sites.

Anticipating positive results, the companies are working to scale up production to meet global demand, expected to be "hundreds of millions" of doses in 2021 made at four Pfizer sites and two BioNTech locations, with more to be selected.

The parties will co-commercialize the vaccine globally except in China, where BioNTech is collaborating with Fosun Pharma.