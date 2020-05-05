Sierra Income terminates its mergers with Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) and Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) after considering a number of factors, including the changes in relative valuation of Sierra, MCC, and MDLY, the unpredictable market conditions resulting from coronavirus, and the uncertainty regarding the parties' ability to satisfy the mergers' conditions to closing in a timely manner.

MCC said the termination frees its board's special committee to explore strategic alternatives seeking to maximize stockholder value.

The committee continues to consult with its financial adviser, Houlihan Lokey.