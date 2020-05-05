WestRock (NYSE:WRK) says it will reduce its planned FY20-FY21 capital investments and is resetting its quarterly dividend (to $0.20 from $0.80) in order to preserve cash amid the pandemic.

WestRock believes that it will have substantial liquidity to navigate the current dynamic environment, with cash and long-term committed available borrowings aggregated to more than $2.5B of liquidity as of March 31.

CEO update: "We are adapting quickly to the uncertain economic and market demand conditions and taking steps that we expect will provide an additional $1 billion in cash available for debt reduction through fiscal 2021. We are confident in our differentiated strategy and value proposition, and believe these steps will ensure that WestRock remains well positioned for long-term success."

Shares of WestRock are down 0.16% premarket to $30.26.

Previously: WestRock EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (May 5)