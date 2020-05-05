Wedbush sees L Brands (NYSE:LB) at financial risk after its deal with Sycamore Partners broke down.

"We see the April 23 amendment to the revolving credit facility announced as a temporary relief to LB's short term liquidity risk. Still, the non-purchasing obligations of $1167MM in FY2020 and $3609MM in FY2021 to FY2023 make us uncertain about the company's ability to stay afloat in the mid-to-long term, especially given the debt-to-capital ratio of LB at 1.37, making it harder for the company to raise additional capital," warns analyst Jen Redding.

Wedbush has a Neutral rating on L Brands and a price target of $10.

Previously: L Brands -10% after Sycamore deal officially ends (May 4)