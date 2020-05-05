Wayfair (NYSE:W) shoots higher in early trading after topping Q1 expectations on revenue growth of 20%.

Active customers in the direct retail business channel rose 28.6% to 21.1M.

Orders per customer was 1.86 for the quarter vs. 1.85 a year ago and LTM revenue per active customer rose 1.6% to $449.

The company generated adjusted EBITDA of -$127.3M vs. -$102.2M a year ago and the guidance range of -$171M to -$230M.

Shares of Wayfair are up 1.41% premarket to $136.00.

Previously: Wayfair EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (May 5)