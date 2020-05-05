Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP CN) initiated with an Outperform rating and a C$30 (29% upside) price target at Cowen and Company. No premarket activity yet (NASDAQ:AUPH) in U.S.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) initiated with an Equal Weight rating and a $59 (2% upside) price target at Barclays.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) initiated with a Buy rating and a $31 (104% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) initiated with an Overweight rating and a $40 (26% upside) price target at Barclays.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) initiated with an Overweight rating and a $24 (63% upside) price target at Barclays.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) initiated with a Buy rating and a $205 (134% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets.

Replimune (NASDAQ:REPL) initiated with an Overweight rating and a $21 (32% upside) price target at Barclays.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) initiated with an Overweight rating and a $48 (58% upside) price target at Barclays.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) initiated with a Buy rating and a $15 (137% upside) price target at Chardan. Shares up 4% premarket.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) initiated with an Overweight rating and a $44 (30% upside) price target at Barclays.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) upgraded to Overweight with a $7 (78% upside) price target at Barclays. Shares up 6% premarket.