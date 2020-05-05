Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) reports Q1 misses for the period ending on April 3 and lowers its FY outlook.

The FY20 guidance now sees revenue of $12.5-12.9B (was: $12.6-13B), EPS of $5-5.30 (was: $5.30-5.65), adjusted EBITDA margins of 9.8-10% (was: 10-10.2%), and cash flow from operations at or above $1B.

Coronavirus impact: The pandemic impacted revenues by about $50M and caused the delay of certain contracts, which has made a portion of contracts less profitable. LDOS expects to recover a portion of the costs through the CARES Act.

Q1 revenue breakdown: Defense Solutions, $1.7B (+14%); Civil, $654M (+5%); Health, $530M (+15%);

Net bookings totaled $5.5B.

Backlog was $28.3B, with $6.2B funded.

Cash flow from operations totaled $372M, and LDOS ended the quarter with $445M in cash and equivalents and $4.2B of debt.

