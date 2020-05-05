Alaska Air Lines (NYSE:ALK) reports operating revenue fell 13% Y/Y to $1.64B in Q1.

Unit revenue was down 11.7% during the quarter, as a 14.4% drop in traffic was only offset by a 1.3% decline in capacity.

The company says it held $2.1B in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of March 31.

Looking ahead, ALK's capacity cuts in May will be at least 80%, and capacity cuts in June are expected to be significant.

Shares of Alaska Air are up 5.32% premarket to $30.30.

Previously: Alaska Air EPS beats by $0.32, misses on revenue (May 5)