Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) +4.3% pre-market after reporting a smaller than expected Q1 loss.

On a GAAP basis, Marathon's Q1 net loss totaled $9.2B, including $12.4B in impairment charges, compared with a loss of $7M in the year-earlier quarter.

Marathon says it is cutting its 2020 capital spending budget by $1.4B, or ~30%, to $3B, will reduce full-year operating expenses to $950M - including $200M of savings at MPLX - is temporarily suspending its share buyback program and boosting liquidity by tapping credit facilities.

The company says it issued $2.5B in senior notes in April and secured an additional $1B, 364-day revolving credit facility.

As of May 5, Marathon's total credit capacity, excluding MPLX, is $7.5B and available borrowing capacity is $6.75B.

The company continues to target Q4 for completion of the Speedway separation, but the timing could change given the COVID-19-related impacts to the business environment and access to capital markets.