New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) soars 9.9% in premarket trading after turning in Q1 core earnings instead of the loss expected and the company took significant steps since mid-March to deal with the market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After NRZ's investor update on March 13, 2020, it sold down ~$27.9B in assets and reduced overall leverage to 1.5x since Q1.

As of April 30, it shrank its investment portfolio by 61% than it was on Dec. 31, 2019, "which we believe puts us in a strong position to navigate the current and forward environment, said Chairman, CEO and President Michael Nierenberg.

As of April 30, 2020, NRZ has an estimated $517.3M in cash and $397.4M in unencumbered assets; it has increased its advance financing capacity up to ~$5.25B.

Q1 core EPS of 48 cents beats the average analyst estimate for a loss of 12 cents per share; compares with core EPS of 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Book value of $10.71 per share at March 31, 2020.

Q1 net interest income of $185.5M vs. $216.1M a year ago.

Took a $44.1M provision for credit losses on securities during the quarter vs. $3.23M in the year-ago quarter.

Recorded valuation and credit loss provision on loans and real estate owned of $100.5M vs. $2.36M a year ago.

Q1 servicing revenue, net of change in fair value was -$289.1M vs. $251.8M a year earlier.

Q1 GAAP net loss was $1.60B, or $3.86 per share, vs. net income of $211.8M, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

"Looking ahead, our investment strategy will be to target assets that are term financed or low leverage," Nierenberg said. "Our primary focus will be on our operating business, which includes our mortgage origination, servicing and ancillary service business lines."

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

