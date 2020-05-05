Bank of America drops Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to a Neutral rating from Buy due to COVID-19 challenges.

"Latest data from USDA shows that slaughter rates at beef and pork plants are running down 35% and 40% respectively from pre-COVID levels. While these rates should ease over the coming weeks, they remain a meaningful headwind to TSN’s operations over the medium term," warns analyst Bryan Spillane and team.

BofA's new price objective of $60 reflects the cost of worker bonuses, higher ongoing PPE/safety costs and plant inefficiencies as social distancing/worker absenteeism leads to lower operating rates.