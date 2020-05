Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) announces positive results from the two Phase 3 clinical trials in its INNO 2 VATE program comparing vadadustat to darbepoetin alfa (similar to erythropoietin) in adult patients on dialysis with chronic kidney disease-related anemia.

Both studies met the primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating vadadustat's non-inferiority to darbepoetin alfa as measured by the mean change in hemoglobin from baseline to weeks 24 - 36 (secondary evaluation period was weeks 40 - 52).

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application "as quickly as possible."