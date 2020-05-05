L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) gains 1.9% pre-market after Q1 beats and a FY20 outlook adjustment to reflect the coronavirus risks, primarily to commercial aerospace.

For FY20, L3Harris now sees revenue of $18.3-18.6B (up 3-5% Y/Y compared to the prior 5-7%), EPS of $11.15-11.55 (was: $11.35-11.75), and operating cash flow of $2.8-2.9B.

Coronavirus impact: In Q1, L3Harris recognized $330M in charges for pandemic-related expenses.

Operating cash flow totaled $533M, and cash and equivalents stood

Related: Yesterday, LHX announced completing the $1B divestiture of its airport security and automation business.

Earnings call starts at 9 AM with a webcast here.

