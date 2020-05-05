A lot of investors (including plenty of greenhorns) have purchased boatloads of investment-grade debt over the past few weeks, says the team at Bank of America.

They purchased on the idea that they could sell to the greater fool (the Fed), but the Fed hasn't actually been buying anything yet.

"Would be helpful if you could soon begin buying broadly and in size," pleads BofA.

The team notes bond issuance of $296.6B hit a record in April, and this followed $261.4B in March. The previous monthly record was $175.5B. Year-to-date, there's been issuance of $807.1B, the fastest start ever, and 82% above last year's pace.

