Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) reports a loss of $1.9B in Q1 as the pandemic impacted results dramatically.

Revenue was down 16% during the quarter and earnings before interest and taxes were slightly positive.

Adjusted EBIT was negative in every region other than North America during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Fiat says it's fully prepared to restart production as conditions allow, with actions taken to protect our employees, while managing liquidity and the financial strength of the group. The successful restart of JV operations in China and the resumption of production in Atessa, Italy has it confident in the North America restart. Fiat is going forward with the PSA merger.

Previously: Fiat Chrysler EPS misses by €0.35, misses on revenue (May 5)