TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announces positive topline results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, UNITY-CLL, comparing unbralisib plus ublituximab (U2) to obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil in patients with previously untreated relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Based on a prespecified interim analysis by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board, treatment with U2 resulted in a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). As a result, the study will be stopped early.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.