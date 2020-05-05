DuPont (NYSE:DD) +0.7% pre-market after posting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, as the COVID-19 pandemic has helped lift demand for personal protective equipment but also disrupted supply chains.

On a GAAP basis, DuPont lost $610M vs. net income of $18M in the year-ago quarter, and operating EBITDA of $1.3B fell 8% Y/Y, attributable to higher significant items, incremental merger-related amortization expense, a higher tax rate and lower segment results.

Q1 net sales fell 4% Y/Y to $5.2B; on an organic basis, net sales fell 2%, as 8% organic growth in Electronics & Imaging and 3% organic growth in Nutrition & Biosciences was more than offset by organic sales declines in the other segments.

Among actions taken in response to COVID-19, the company entered into a 364-day $1B revolving credit facility, replacing the $750M revolver that was set to expire in June, and issued a $2B bond offering, whose proceeds will be used to satisfy debt maturities due in November 2020.

DuPont also says it increased production of Tyvek garments, expects to cut capital spending by ~$500M from last year and idled production at several manufacturing sites.