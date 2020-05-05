Kirby (NYSE:KEX) reports Marine transportation revenues rose 9.6% to $403.3M in Q1.

Distribution and services revenues down 36.1% to $240.7M.

Marine transportation operating margin rate improved 300 bps to 12.6%.

EBITDA dropped 19.6% to $101.8M.

The company exects FY2020 free cash flow in the range of $250M to $350M and capital spending to be at or below the lower end of its previously announced range of $155M to $175M.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the company withdrew FY2020 earnings guidance.

