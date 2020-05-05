Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) gains 3.5% in premarket trading after the company keeps its quarterly dividend at 40 cents per share and said it expects to maintain a stable dividend for the foreseeable future.

Q1 core EPS of 41 cents declined from 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net investment income of 54 cents per share increased from 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total investment income of $369M misses the consensus estimate of $378.8M and fell from $373M a year ago.

During the quarter, the resulting net unrealized losses on investments of $880M were largely due to widening credit spreads as market participants expected a higher yield on similar investments given the significant market volatility generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ares made $1.3B in new investment commitments during the quarter, of which $964M were funded, including 17 new portfolio companies and 20 existing portfolio companies.

Ares exited ~$0.9B of investment commitments during Q1.

Net assets per share were $15.58 at March 31, 2020 vs. $17.32 at Dec. 31, 2019.

During the quarter, ARCC boosted liquidity by issuing $750M in unsecured investment-grade notes at a record low coupon, increased its bank borrowing capacity by $565M and extended the maturity on $5B of revolving facilities to 2025.

From April 1 through April 29, Ares made new investment commitments of ~$169M, of which $130M were funded; 67% were in first lien senior secured loans, 17% were in second lien senior secured loans and 16% were in preferred equity securities; 84% were floating rate and 16% were fixed rate.

During that same period, ARCC exited ~$137M of investment commitments, including $61M of loans sold to Ivy Hill Asset Management, its wholly owned portfolio company, or certain vehicles managed by IHAM.

As of April 29, ARCC had an investment backlog of ~$210M and pipeline of ~$140M.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

