Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) drops 3% pre-market after a FQ3 earnings beat was offset by a coronavirus-related revenue miss and downside Q4 outlook.

LITE says the coronavirus-related revenue impact was more than $10M higher than predicted due to the supply chain disruptions as the pandemic spread outside of China.

Leidos provides a wide Q4 outlook to account for the uncertainties, seeing $325-365M in revenue (consensus: $410.9M), $0.70-0.90 EPS (consensus: $1.05), and operating margin of 18-21%.

LDOS expects the coronavirus to reduce Q4 revenue by more than $90M and EPS by more than $0.50.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.