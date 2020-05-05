Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) slips in early trading after the company posts a mixed Q1 report.

Retail sales were up 10.7% to $169M during the quarter to offset a 7.8% decline in foodservice sales to $152M.

Gross profit was unfavorably impacted by a $4.5M inventory write-down attributed to an abrupt mid-March slowdown in foodservice orders due to the impact of COVID-19. In addition, the company incurred a $1M charge for bonuses paid to the front-line employees in factories and distribution networks.

CEO update: "While the influences of COVID-19 will persist into our fiscal fourth quarter and beyond, our financial position remains strong. The fact that our Foodservice segment includes successful quick-serve restaurant and pizza chains is also a positive in the current environment. We will continue to address and adapt to the near-term impacts posed by the pandemic while also maintaining our strategic focus on long-term growth opportunities."

