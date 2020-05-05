Following yesterday's Q1 report, Roth downgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from Buy to Neutral with a $90 price target.

The firm praises the strong results and outlook, but says FIVN's "valuation clearly reflects many positives."

Roth sees the remote work trends driving interest and some demand, but the pandemic is also presenting headwinds in customer defaults.

More action: Needham (Buy) raises its Five9 target from $82 to $115, noting the "excellent" results and the "high-quality" AT&T partnership.