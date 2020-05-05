Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) gains 3.3% in premarket trading after boosting its liquidity by amending its co-brand credit card agreements with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Marriott will get $570M from Chase, including $500M of prepayment of certain future revenues and $70M from the early payment of a previously committed signing bonus under the co-brand credit card agreement.

It will get $350M from American Express for the pre-purchase of Marriott Bonvoy points and other consideration.

In each case the cash will be recorded by Marriott as deferred revenue and will be available for general corporate purposes.

Both amendments include extensions of the existing co-brand credit card agreements.

Marriott also terminated the $1.5B 364-day revolving credit facility commitment it announced on April 14, 2020, the capacity of which was substantially reduced as a result of the Series EE senior notes offering the company completed on April 16, 2020.