Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) announces positive preliminary data from the first three cohorts in a Phase 1 dose-ranging clinical trial, OPTIC, evaluating gene therapy candidate ADVM-022, administered via intravitreal injection, in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

The company says ADVM-022 continues to show "robust" efficacy with long-durability of beyond a year from a single administration with no rescue injections in cohort 1.

On the safety front, the gene therapy continues to be well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile.

Mean gain in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in cohort 3 was +6.8 letters.

It plans to file an IND for ADVM-022 in diabetic retinopathy (DR) this quarter.

Key H2 milestones: Present data from all four cohorts in OPTIC and launch enrollment in Phase 1/2 study of ADVM-022 in DR.