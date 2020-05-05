Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) posts Q1 adjusted operating loss of €54M compared to income of €43M in last year's first quarter, despite higher revenues and a record-high order backlog.

The company said that the loss was in line with expectations, and came from increased logistics costs and supply chain bottlenecks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales rose 29% Y/Y to €2.2B and order backlog and service agreements reached a record high of more than €34B.

Vestas said that with the current visibility for the rest of 2020, it reaffirms earlier projections for a 7% Y/Y rise in revenues and ~25% increase in adjusted EBIT margin.

Total investments are anticipated to be under the €700M mark.

The company noted, however, that uncertainty around the full impact of the coronavirus crisis still looms and the suspension of the full-year guidance will be maintained.

The intake of firm and unconditional turbine orders in Q1 stood at 3,311 MW, up 10% in annual terms.

Previously: Vestas Wind reports Q1 results (May 5)