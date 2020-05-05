Bloomin' Brands -3% after guiding Q1 EPS below expectations
- Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) pulls the Band-aid off with a early look at Q1 results.
- Comparable sales were down 10.4% in the U.S., including a 13.9% drop for Bonefish and 13.2% decline for Fleming's. Outback U.S. comparable sales were off 9.5% during the quarter and Outback Brazil saw comparable sales increase 6.8%. Similar to other chains, Bloomin' Brands saw sequential improvement from the week of March 22 to the week of May 3 as more consumers turned to takeout.
- "We have leveraged our strong off-premises business since the pandemic required the closure of our dining rooms. As a result, we have tripled our average off-premises sales per restaurant since the beginning of March. This is a testament to the strong affinity for our brands, and our decision to invest significantly over a number of years into building a robust delivery network to complement our take-out business. These outstanding off-premises results have allowed us to keep substantially all of our locations open during this time," says CEO David Deno.
- Bloomin' Brands expects to report Q1 EPS of $0.14 vs. $0.19 consensus.
- The company is also suspending action with its strategic review.
- Shares of BLMN are down 2.93% premarket to $131.00.