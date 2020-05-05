Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) flat pre-market as Q1 earnings roughly matched expectations while revenues rose 16% Y/Y to $4.5B, below analyst expectations.

The company says milder than normal weather in its utility service territories knocked $0.09/share off Q1 operating earnings.

On a GAAP basis, Dominion lost $270M, compared with a $680M loss a year ago.

Q1 operating expenses fell 11% Y/Y to $3.87B.

Dominion issues downside guidance for Q2, seeing EPS of $0.75-$0.85 vs. $0.90 analyst consensus estimate.

For the full year, Dominion affirms EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.60 vs. $4.36 consensus.