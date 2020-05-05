More on Mohawk Industries Q1 results
May 05, 2020 8:18 AM ETMohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) reported Q1 net sales decline of 6.4% Y/Y to $2.29B, and adj. net earnings of $119.36M (-22.7% Y/Y).
- Q1 Gross margin improved by 138 bps to 26.9%; and adj. operating margin declined by 131 bps to 7.2%.
- Global Ceramic Segment sales $848.45M (-5.6% Y/Y); and Operating margin declined by 360 bps to 5.8%, due to lower volume, unfavorable price and mix and unplanned shutdown costs due to COVID-19.
- Flooring North America Segment’s sales $848.33M (-8% Y/Y); and operating margin expanded by 390 bps to 3.9%, due to improvements in productivity and reductions in inflation.
- Flooring Rest of the World Segment’s sales $588.98M (-5.3% Y/Y); and operating margin declined by 142 bps to 13.2%, due to lower price and mix, volume and shutdown costs from COVID-19.
- Adj. EBITDA for the quarter was $301.71M.
- Company’s sales rate is about 35% below the prior year as of April end; they are unable to provide EPS guidance for Q2, and anticipate an operating loss in the period due to the impact of COVID-19.
