Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) announced Q1 results after the close yesterday that missed views, but investors are reacting to its update on activities related to its DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG blood test that it recently launched. Key developments:

Selected by Stony Brook Medicine to identify COVID-19 survivors for a convalescent plasma study.

Received a $4M purchase order from Rio de Janeiro-based Bio-Manguinhos.

It also completed a reproducibility study of its DPP HIV-Syphilis test and submitted the data to the FDA.